Columbus Short: I’m Now More Famous For Being An Alleged Abuser Than For My Work

Throughout his career, Columbus Short starred in motion pictures such as Stomp the Yard, This Christmas, and Cadillac Records as well as television series such as Scandal. However, Short made headlines in recent weeks for allegedly assaulting his wife.

A physical altercation involving Columbus Short and Aida Abramyan took place at the couple’s home in San Fernando Valley, California. The Los Angeles City Attorney charged Short with domestic violence and another for child endangerment.

“Let me tell you what really happened. I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration, and I grabbed her phone which I shouldn’t have did, and I scratched her hand,” said Short last month.

Columbus Short recently appeared on Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens talk show. The conversation included him discussing his ongoing criminal case for the two misdemeanor counts.

“Every time a headline comes out I go into these panic attacks. So I’m like man, let me get out in front of this thing. I wasn’t advised to do that. I just did that,” admitted Short. “I think that wasn’t the best thing to do, but I said it. You know what? I stopped the press because they tucked that story.”

The 39-year-old actor/dancer later added, “All of a sudden, I’m more famous being an alleged abuser than I am for the work I really put in my entire life.” The full Cocktails With Queens interview with Columbus Short will premiere on Fox Soul’s YouTube channel at 12 pm ET.