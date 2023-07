In an interview with The Washington Post, the comedic actress admitted she was caught off guard by the split—even though Common initially described it as a “mutual” decision.

Tiffany Haddish is calling out her ex-boyfriend Common, who allegedly broke up with her over the phone. According to a new interview with The Washington Post, the comedic actress admitted she was caught off guard by the split—even though Common initially described it as a “mutual” decision.

“It wasn’t mutual,” she said. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course. And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

The couple dated for roughly a year in 2021, and they both seemed to enjoy their time together. But toward the end of the relationship, Haddish claimed he stopped inviting her to events—including his own birthday party—and eventually pulled away completely.

Haddish apparently wasn’t “ready.” Last March, she dedicated an Instagram post to Common for his 50th birthday, months after their breakup. She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the King @common! One of the most handsome, dynamic and wonderful men I have ever Known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine thru you. I Am wishing you Joy, Peace, Light, Love and fun on your born day! I hope you are Happy for 50 more years. Love!”

But it looks like Common was ready to move on—with Jennifer Hudson. In May, “The Light” MC and Hudson were photographed canoodling in her suburban Chicago neighborhood, walking arm-in-arm for more than 90 minutes. They were first spotted together in February.

Common has dated Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Rye and Serena Williams over the years, which worried Hudson’s fans. On March 13, Hudson shared a photo of herself with Common, asking her fans to wish him a happy birthday, but she was met with comments such as “you’re too good for him” and he’s “emotionally unavailable.”

As for Haddish, Common’s team claimed they broke up due to scheduling conflicts. Haddish countered, “I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’ He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”