Common & Jennifer Hudson’s Romance Heats Up In Chicago—But Her Fans Are Concerned

On March 13, Hudson shared a photo of herself with Common, asking her fans to wish him a happy birthday. Instead, she was met with comments such as “you’re too good for him” and he’s “emotionally unavailable.”

Common and Jennifer Hudson were photographed canoodling in her suburban Chicago neighborhood on Thursday (May 4). The romance between the two stars appears to be getting serious after first being spotted together in February. As noted by TMZ, the couple walked arm-in-arm for more than 90 minutes, looking as happy as ever.

Hudson typically shoots her syndicated talk show from Los Angeles, but the Writer’s Strike has allowed her to take a break. Common, who’s a Chicago native, clearly doesn’t mind.

Not only are Common and Jennifer Hudson at ease together, but they've also started to act like a long-term married couple who go on romantic walks in the middle of the day. pic.twitter.com/fGUnavA6hg — My Life In The CHI (@mylifeinthechi) May 6, 2023

Common has been romantically linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Rye and Serena Williams over the years. More recently, he was coupled up with comedian Tiffany Haddish. They dated for year before calling it quits in November 2021. Subsequently, Hudson’s fans are concerned about their relationship.

Haddish was particularly vocal after their split. Common’s team claimed they broke up due to scheduling conflicts. Haddish countered, “I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’ He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Hudson, meanwhile, split with her son’s father David Otunga in 2017 after a decade together. The messy breakup included restraining orders, emergency protection orders and allegations he had violated a confidentiality agreement.