Compton Blood Snoopy Badazz Claims They’re Rockin’ With Drake—Not Kendrick Lamar

Snoopy Badazz, a Bloods gang member from Compton, caught people’s attention over the weekend, when he claimed Compton was rocking with Drake—not hometown hero Kendrick Lamar. Snoopy hopped on Instagram with a message for people on Saturday (November 23).

“I just got off the phone with some top dudes at OVO right now,” he began. “I let them know to let Drake know that he good in Bompton. He good in L.A. Feel me? Whenever Drake wanna hit Bompton, whenever Drake wanna hit L.A., he can tap in with me. When you hit L.A., y’all good homie. I get him through here. Ain’t nobody worried about what these dudes talking about.

“It’s just Hip-Hop. It’s just Hip-Hop. Drake clearly the better artist. He clearly the big artist. We ain’t gonna let these haters turn this into something that it ain’t.”

Legendary Compton Blood said he bringing Drake to Kendrick Lamar hometown of Compton after OVO tapped in. Bompton Snoopy Badazz said Kendrick can’t stop nothing over in Compton pic.twitter.com/LhR6zRPIdT — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) November 24, 2024

The video made it to Ice Cube’s son, O’shea Jackson Jr., who re-shared one of Snoopy Badazz’s posts that read, “I’m team Lil Wayne and Drake. I’m cool on them other dudes.” Jackson sarcastically replied, in the caption “Oh well this changes everything.” Some of his followers didn’t quite get the joke and one person even told him to “shutcho b#### ass up,” to which he replied, “It was sarcasm n####.” The comment section blew up with allegations that Snoopy Badazz is a snitch and that he was paid to make the video.

Oh well this changes everything. https://t.co/JDYK6Ioafb — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 23, 2024

Kendrick Lamar blew up the internet on Friday (November 22) with the release of GNX, his sixth studio album. The opening track, “wacced out murals,” addressed his highly publicized beef with Drake earlier this year and the Lil Wayne 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show controversy.

.”Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud,” Lamar raps. “Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable.”

He then maneuvered to airing out his grievances with Snoop for posting the “Taylor Made” diss track Drake released on his Instagram account.

“Turn me to an eskimo, I drew the line and decimals/Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” he raps. “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me.”

The lines got both Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg’s attention. The former warned, “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Snoop Dogg’s reply was much more light-hearted, with the gangsta rap legend joking it was indeed the “edibles” that made him re-share “Taylor Made Freestyle.”