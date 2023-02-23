Consequence Shares “Disappointed,” Slams Lack Of Support For Kanye West In New Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“The whole Label ran Instead of having YE’s back,” Consequence declares in the new single “Disappointed,” which dropped Wednesday.

Consequence is airing out his grievances with his G.O.O.D. Music associates in a new song, “Disappointed,” defending Kanye West, despite his recent Anti-Black and antisemitic remarks.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Consequence announced the single on social media in a lengthy post in which he also explained his support of Ye, suggesting that others abandoned the G.O.O.D. Music founder when he needed them most.

“My outlook is this,” he stated. “It’s easy to be self serving and ask someone for HELP, who’s in a position of Power to change your life’s trajectory. But, what happens when the tables turn and that person needs you.”

He also highlighted lyrics from the new single, stating, “The whole Label ran/Instead of having YE’s back.” Another line reads, “I guess crabs in a barrel/Is a curse from being Black.”

According to Consequence, “If you were only around for the G.O.O.D. times then you were never on OUR team to begin with.” He declared, “I’m Disappointed In ALOT of N#####!!!” before teasing his upcoming LP. Check out a clip in the post below and watch the video at the end of the page.

As Cons stated, he’s been “vocal” about the rift with Pusha T, who announced he was resigning as G.O.O.D. Music president last year as brands began severing ties with Kanye West.

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue last December, Consequence lashed out at Pusha.

“The whole Good Music president s###? That’s cap. There was no G.O.O.D. Music president s###, n####. That s### is cap. It ain’t been that s### for years. When n#### kickin’ some resignation s###, there ain’t no resignation s###. Just say you mad about the Donda 3 party in Chicago when he ain’t let you on stage. Say that.”

While Cons believes Kanye West and Pusha T could settle their differences, he remains disappointed.

“They may communicate and find resolve to that situation,” he says. “But as it stands, I don’t f### with that ‘cause I expect more out of Pusha T, honestly. This n#### base everything he stand for on the streets. I ain’t saying you gotta support it or not. If Pusha T wins a Grammy, Ye did half the album. So what? You’re not going to thank him? Or you gonna thank him and act like you ain’t say you resigned?”