Pusha T Resigns As G.O.O.D. Music President, Kanye West No Longer Speaks To Him 

Pusha T says his relationship with Kanye West has fallen apart and believes Ye’s comments about Hitler are a sign he’s “not well.”

The “Diet Coke” hitmaker opened up about the current state of his relationship with his longtime friend and collaborator during a new interview with XXL. Pusha T claims Kanye West stopped speaking to him because he disagreed with Ye’s controversial views.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down,” Pusha explained. “And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it.”

The It’s Almost Dry creator also revealed he hasn’t spoken to Ye since November when he first addressed his anti-Black and antiemetic statements, calling Kanye’s stance “disappointing” for him as a Black man.

“At the end of the day, s### is being said today that’s beyond disappointing,” Pusha T told XXL. “It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.”

Despite their previous disagreements, Pusha T believes Kanye’s mental health may be a factor, citing his controversial interview with Alex Jones, where he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

“I heard about this new stuff [on ‘InfoWars’],” he continued. “I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Pusha T confirmed he is no longer President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. However, he revealed that he has a separate deal with Def Jam.

“I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam,” Pusha explained. “For my own music and for my label.”