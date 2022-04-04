Consequence Talks New Album & Reveals What The Kanye West Documentary Left Out

Consequence announced his new album, “Nice Doing Business With You,” which includes a “big first single” produced by Kanye West.

Consequence has a new full-length album coming, packed full of features, yet true to the style his fans have come to love.

The Queens-bred rapper dropped by WonWorld Studios in New York to talk to AllHipHop.com about the new project, which includes a feature from his former boss at G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye West.

Consequence Talks About The Issues With Kanye West & His New Music

Consequence revealed his new LP, titled Nice Doing Business With You, includes an “all-star line-up” on the production and features. He also teased fans announcing his “big first single” called “Bloodstain,” produced by none other than Kanye West himself.

Consequence discussed his appearance in the recently released Kanye West Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs. He talked about his experiences working with the superstar rapper and shared his insight into what the film left out. Elsewhere during the discussion, Con gets into the struggles of co-parenting. He talks his relationship with “stellar father” Ye and “great mother” Kim Kardashian, who both embraced his own children.

Fans of the rapper can expect a short wait for the upcoming project. “I’m looking forward to people being able to ride out for the spring and the summer,” he said. Consequence is offering a “cohesive” body of work with “no skips” that listeners can “pick apart” or “listen from beginning to end.” During the interview, he explained how he benefited from involvement in “all kinds of album construction,” working with Tribe Called Quest and Kanye at G.O.O.D. Music.

Consequence also handled production on some of the album and discussed collecting “footnotes and lessons” during his time in the game.

Check out the full interview above.