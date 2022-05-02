Converse Teams With Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang For New Sneaker Collection

Check out photos of the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather shoes.

Hip Hop superstar Kendrick Lamar will release his highly-anticipated fifth studio LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, later this month. Before the album arrives, Lamar partnered with Converse for a special collaboration.

Converse teamed with pgLang, the company founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, to present the “pgLang for Converse” collection. The collab features the shoe brand’s iconic Chuck 70 and Pro Leather silhouettes.

A music video featuring recording artists Tanna Leone and Selah Marley will accompany “pgLang for Converse.” The visuals tell the story of two strangers who find an unexpected connection while in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2020 by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, pgLang is a record label, production house, and publishing company. Grammy-winning emcee Hykeem “Baby Keem” Carter is part of the pgLang roster.

Baby Keem released The Melodic Blue album in 2021 via pgLang/Columbia Records Previously, pgLang created the Dave Free-directed 7 video series for the Calvin Klein fashion house.

The “pgLang for Converse” collection will be available beginning May 2 in a limited global release at Converse.com and pg-Lang.com. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers will hit DSPs on May 13.