Conway The Machine Aims For Number One Album With ‘Won’t He Do It’

Conway The Machine returned with ‘Won’t He Do It’ following a period of intense frustration when he shunned the studio.

Conway The Machine continues to prove himself one of the most prolific top-tier rappers in Hip-Hop with the release of his new album Won’t He Do It.

The 14-track record arrived Friday (May 5) and clocks in at just under 50 minutes. Won’t He Do It includes guest appearances from Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Dave East, Ransom, Sauce Walka, and more. Production assists come from the likes of Daringer, Justice League, Juicy J, and others.

Last month, Conway dropped the video for the double single “Quarters/Brucifix,” Featuring Westside Gunn. Watch it below and then stream the album at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Conway The Machine took to Instagram to reflect on his growth in the industry and share his hopes to land his first No. 1 album.

“Man I Came so far from where I started this journey, I was a Reject too (2)” he penned, referencing one of his first official mixtapes released via Griselda back in 2015.

“Look what I became.. God don’t make Mistakes! WHDi 🙌🏾” he added, giving a shout-out to his sophomore studio LP.” Super excited to be Dropping this album tonight, I had to take it back to that grimey, back to spittin that pain!! I wanna thank everyone involved with making this album special! See y’all at midnight! We need #1”

Conway Opens Up About Depression

In a teaser video for the album, Conway The Machine explained he is finally “getting back to the swing of things with my music,” following a period of intense frustration. “Sometimes I get so frustrated, I just stress so much. I just start being depressed and that will lead me to not f###### with the music,” the Buffalo native shared.

During these times Conway said he shuns music, avoids the studio, and cannot even think about writing. “And that ain’t good for me, I know that,” he admitted. The “Stressed” hitmaker explained carrying “a lot of weight on my shoulders without really any help,” is a heavy burden.

“That s### took away from me doing what I do best, that that’s being in that studio and f###### those beats up. That’s my mission,” he declared before acknowledging his impact in the industry. “I inspire a lot of people. A lot of people are inspired by s### that I do.”

Listen to Conway The Machine in the clip below and stream “Won’t He Do It,” at the end of the page.

Conway The Machine – Won’t He Do It