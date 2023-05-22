Conway The Machine Explains How Therapy Helped Him Make Some Of His Best Music 

Won’t He Do It by Conway The Machine arrived on May 5. The Buffalo-bred emcee recently spoke to Apple Music 1 Radio‘s Zane Lowe about the album and other topics.
Conway The Machine told Lowe that Won’t He Do It shows a different side of him. In addition, the 41-year-old former Griselda Records representative addressed getting mental health treatment.
“I did some therapy,” said Conway. “Like I said, I kind of just isolated myself and just shut it off for a minute. It’s like a computer. Sometimes you got to turn it off and let it rest for a few minutes and turn it back on and reboot it.”
The Drumwork recording artist continued, “Because growing up in a hood, particularly with young men, just in the communities and stuff, we look at wanting to get therapy or stuff like that, it’s like a, I don’t know, a slight, I guess.”
Conway The Machine went on to explain how therapy impacted his artistry. He added, “We look at it like it’s a weakness or something. But I realized quickly that it really wasn’t. It was actually very helpful. And got me to this point to where I’m back making music, I think some of my best music.”
Won’t He Do It joins a Conway The Machine discography that includes 2020’s From King to a God and 2022’s God Don’t Make Mistakes. The project features Westside Gunn, Ransom, Dave East, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and more.