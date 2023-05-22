Conway The Machine Explains How Therapy Helped Him Make Some Of His Best Music 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The East Coast rapper says getting mental health treatment is not a weakness.

Won’t He Do It by Conway The Machine arrived on May 5. The Buffalo-bred emcee recently spoke to Apple Music 1 Radio‘s Zane Lowe about the album and other topics.

Conway The Machine told Lowe that Won’t He Do It shows a different side of him. In addition, the 41-year-old former Griselda Records representative addressed getting mental health treatment.

“I did some therapy,” said Conway. “Like I said, I kind of just isolated myself and just shut it off for a minute. It’s like a computer. Sometimes you got to turn it off and let it rest for a few minutes and turn it back on and reboot it.”

The Drumwork recording artist continued, “Because growing up in a hood, particularly with young men, just in the communities and stuff, we look at wanting to get therapy or stuff like that, it’s like a, I don’t know, a slight, I guess.”

Conway The Machine went on to explain how therapy impacted his artistry. He added, “We look at it like it’s a weakness or something. But I realized quickly that it really wasn’t. It was actually very helpful. And got me to this point to where I’m back making music, I think some of my best music.”

Won’t He Do It joins a Conway The Machine discography that includes 2020’s From King to a God and 2022’s God Don’t Make Mistakes. The project features Westside Gunn, Ransom, Dave East, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and more.