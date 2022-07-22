Conway The Machine & Funk Flex Settle Their Beef With “RIP Steve Smith Freestyle”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conway The Machine criticized Funkmaster Flex for being a gatekeeper when the two exchanged insults on social media.

Conway the Machine and Funkmaster Flex connected for a new freestyle to put an end to their feud.

Funk Flex released Conway the Machine’s “RIP Steve Smith Freestyle” on Thursday (July 21). The two linked up for the track after trading insults earlier this month.

“LAST WEEK ME AND CONWAY HAD SOME WORDS!” Funk Flex wrote on YouTube. “I SENT HIM A TRACK… HE ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE AND HERE WE ARE! FUNK FLEX / CONWAY THE MACHINE “RIP STEVE SMITH” FREESTYLE!”

He continued, “REST IN PEACE TO STEVE SMITH! I THOUGHT IT WAS RIGHT TO NAME IT THAT SINCE STEVE SMITH WAS THE CREATOR OF THE ALL DAY HIP HOP FORMAT AND THIS FREESTYLE IS HIP HOP!”

Conway the Machine previously criticized Funk Flex, labeling the DJ as a gatekeeper in an Instagram Live rant.

“New York, in my opinion, man, you gotta get them old n##### up out the way like Flex and them n##### man,” he said. “Them gatekeepers that you got up there man that’s trying to dictate like who … Good thing I don’t need y’all n##### ‘cause if I needed y’all n#####, y’all n##### would be fake stifling my groove. Y’all don’t play my s###.”

Funk Flex mocked Conway the Machine in response. The longtime radio personality also clashed with Pete Rock, who blasted the Hot 97 host.

But less than two weeks later, Funk Flex and Conway the Machine managed to move past their issues. The beef concluded with a freestyle over Biz Markie’s classic “Nobody Beats the Biz.”

Listen to the “RIP Steve Smith Freestyle” below.