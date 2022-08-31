Conway The Machine Teases Something “Spooky” With Dr. Dre & Kanye West 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conway The Machine hit the studio with Dr. Dre and his good friend Kanye West, teasing an upcoming banger.

In February this year, Conway The Machine spoke on his desire to work with Dr. Dre, confident that “we can make some magic,” if the pair were to link in the studio.

Like many of his other iconic collaborations, the God Don’t Make Mistakes hitmaker has spoken this one into existence. Months after revealing in February, “I want to get locked in a room with Dr. Dre. I know we can make some magic there,” Conway appears to have done just that.

The Buffalo native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 30) to share a single image revealing he is cooking up something in the lab with Dre and his friend and former collaborator Kanye West.

“Spooky!…. 🤫” Conway noted in the caption, teasing some upcoming fire from the trio.

Conway Manifests A Dr. Dre Collab

His close relationship with Kanye West led to Conway meeting Dr. Dre at his home studio. “His attention to detail [blew me away],” he recalled, as per HipHopDX. “He’s just real strategic. He know how he wanted the sound. He’s a good dude, man, showed a lot of love. I just appreciate that. He remembered me from 50 Cent’s Walk of Fame thing. I appreciated that, too. No doubt, for sure [that felt good].”

Speaking in February, Conway was confident he could manifest a collaboration with Dre. “I hope we get to work together,” he says. “I would love to. I’m sure we will, you know what I mean? I’m sure we will.”

Conway isn’t the only person to link with Dr. Dre in the studio recently. Diddy also revealed on Tuesday that he fulfilled one of his “biggest dreams,” to work with the super producer. Check out what he had to say here at AllHipHop.com.

Earlier this month Snoop Dogg revealed he reunited with Dr. Dre, 30 years after the pair made their classic hits and are back in the lab, “cooking up a little something.”