Cops Release Footage Of Men Accused Of Mass Shooting At Rap Concert

The police are still looking the three gunman who killed two people and on the 26 others at a rapper’s party on Sunday.

Miami-Dade police have released security footage that captured the three gunmen who shot up a rapper’s birthday party, injuring 22 people and killing two people.

At a press conference, officers did more than share the damning video but revealed that members of the gathering (held at the El Mula Banquet Hall located at 7630 Northwest 186th St.,) shot back at the shooters.

NEW: Surveillance video shows three suspects involved in a mass shooting at El Mula banquet hall in the Country Club area of NW Miami-Dade

The footage shows the men as they approached the hall, all wearing masks, and toting assault rifles and handguns. It also shows the white Nissan Pathfinder SUV that they arrived in.

Reports state that the gunmen were blasting off shooting everywhere creating a scene of chaos. Still, no one knows exactly why.

The governor, Ron DeSantis expressed his regrets on Twitter.

“We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah. We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!”

We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah. We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!

Reporter Madeleine Wright from WPLG Local 10 posted footage from the press conference held by Miami’s mayor and of one family member’s cries for help during a press conference about the shooting.

“’ We need to undo this crisis,’ says @MayorDaniella, referring to the cycle of gun violence. More than 30 people were shot in three separate shootings in Wynwood, near @PlayCasinoMiami and El Mula Banquet Hall.”

"We need to undo this crisis," says @MayorDaniella, referring to the cycle of gun violence. More than 30 people were shot in three separate shootings in Wynwood, near @PlayCasinoMiami and El Mula Banquet Hall.

“An emotional outburst interrupted the news conference that @MayorDaniella and @MiamiDadePD are holding at police headquarters. The father of Clayton Dillard III says his son’s killers have ruined his life. Dillard was one of the 23 people shot yesterday at El Mula Banquet Hall.”

An emotional outburst interrupted the news conference that @MayorDaniella and @MiamiDadePD are holding at police headquarters. The father of Clayton Dillard III says his son's killers have ruined his life. Dillard was one of the 23 people shot yesterday at El Mula Banquet Hall.

Crime Stoppers have offered $30,000 in reward for the information that leads to the arrest of the men featured in the video and responsible for the fatal shootings.

Marcus Lemonis, a businessman, is adding $100,000 to the pot.

The shooters are still at large but the Miami-Dade police say that they are on the search, and “[plan] to staff any other parties around town with off-duty cops” in search of leads.