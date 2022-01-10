Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Nas, Lil Wayne and more will appear on the new Cordae album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View,’ which drops on January 14.

Cordae enlisted the help of some big stars for his second studio album.

A few days before the LP’s release, Cordae unveiled the tracklist for From A Bird’s Eye View. The Atlantic Records artist’s upcoming project features guest appearances by Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Nas and Lil Wayne, among others.

Cordae’s sophomore album includes 14 tracks, two of which are listed as bonus cuts. Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, H.E.R. and Gunna round out the stacked lineup of guests.

From A Bird’s Eye View is scheduled to drop on Friday (January 14). Production is being handled by Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, Jake One, Terrace Martin, Dem Jointz and more.

Cordae’s new album will arrive less than a year after his Just Until… EP, which was released as a prelude to the LP. The four-track set saw him collaborating with Q-Tip and Young Thug.

Check out the tracklist for From A Bird’s Eye View below. Pre-save the Cordae album here.