CyHi Drops “Black Superhero” Performance Video From ‘Barcode’ Series

(AllHipHop News)
CyHi recently shared that he had a very traumatic experience when he was the apparent victim of attempted murder. He wrote on Instagram, “Somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were [adamant] about taking me off this Earth.”
While the Atlanta-based rapper/songwriter expressed he is thankful for surviving the life-threatening ordeal, CyHi is now trying to once again focus on his God-given talents. Yesterday (February 24), the veteran emcee released the new “Black Superhero” performance video.
The “Black Superhero” visual was taken from an upcoming episode of CyHi’s Barcode digital series. He premiered the first 30-minute installment of Barcode on the Tidal streaming service in November. The show features appearances by B. Simone, Emmanuel Hudson, Desi Banks, Nav, Karlous, Phillip Hudson, Chico Bean, Wallo267, and more.
“I’ve been kept silent for a while, just biding my time, but now I’m ready to start sharing myself in a way I haven’t done before,” stated CyHi back in November. “Barcode has allowed me to showcase my screenwriting skills and acting ability in the most creative and impactful way possible.”
CyHi (formerly known as CyHi the Prynce) is responsible for creating the well-received Black Hystori Project, Black Hystori Project 2: N.A.A.C.P., and No Dope on Sundays. He also was heavily involved in writing songs for Kanye West’s Yeezus and The Life of Pablo albums. The 36-year-old lyricist also contributed to G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer compilation.