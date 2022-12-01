D.L. Hughley Trolls Kanye West Following Divorce Settlement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Comedian D.L. Hughley used Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” lyrics to mock ‘Ye’s divorce settlement with Kim Kardashian.

D.L. Hughley reignited his Kanye West beef with a joke about the controversial rapper’s divorce settlement.

The comedian clowned ‘Ye by referencing the lyrics to “Gold Digger” in an Instagram post on Tuesday (November 29). D.L Hughley used Kanye West’s own words to mock the 45-year-old artist for paying Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support.

“When (your) life imitates (your) art… YIKES,” D.L. Hughley wrote. “’If you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup We want prenup!’ yeah. It’s something that you need to have ‘Cause when she leave yo’ ass she gone leave with half…”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian agreed to joint custody of their children in their divorce settlement. But ‘Ye was left on the hook for $2.4 million annually in child support.

Earlier this year, Kanye West and D.L. Hughley traded shots on social media after the latter accused ‘Ye of stalking Kim Kardashian. ‘Ye called D.L. Hughley a “pawn” and threatened the comedian.

“I can afford to hurt u,” ‘Ye wrote on Instagram.

D.L. Hughley responded by mocking Kanye West in a series of Twitter posts.

“Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?” the comic wrote in one tweet. “Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax!”

Months later, D.L. Hughley resumed his roasting of ‘Ye.

Check out the comedian’s post about the divorce settlement below.