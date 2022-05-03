D.L. Hughley Warns Pete Davidson About Getting Tattoos Of Kanye West’s Kids

For months, Kanye “Ye” West took aim at Pete Davidson on social media after the comedian began dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Nonetheless, Davidson may have been the one to recently cross the line in their public back-and-forth in some people’s eyes.

According to reports, Pete Davidson got initials representing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s four children tattooed on his neck. Davidson’s “KNSCP” body art could stand for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

D.L. Hughley was a very outspoken critic of Kanye West’s online actions directed at Pete Davidson. One of the Original Kings of Comedy’s opinions on the situation led to a short-lived feud with the Donda album creator. West even stated he can “afford to hurt” Hughley.

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

“#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl,” tweeted D.L. Hughley in March of this year. That tweet went viral on Twitter with over 7,000 likes.

However, the popular radio personality is not standing with his fellow stand-up comic when it comes to the alleged meaning behind Pete Davidson’s new tat. A TMZ cameraperson caught up with D.L. Hughley to get his take on the latest development in Ye versus Pete.

“It’s [Pete Davidson’s] body, his woman, but those are Kanye’s kids. That would p### me off,” said D.L. Hughley outside Los Angeles International Airport. “I got my kids tattooed on me, but if you did that…”

Hughley also added, “I think when you do things like that, it’s troublesome. Nobody’s telling you you can’t live your life. That’s your woman, you’re having a good time. But you putting that man’s kids on your neck, that’s antagonizing. That’s out of pocket to me.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their Met Gala debut as a couple at the 2022 event on Monday night. According to Kardashian, the reality show star hit the fundraiser’s red carpet wearing Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” gown from 1962.