DaBaby Wants To Star In A TV Show Or Movie With 50 Cent

The “Suge” rapper is looking to team up on screen with the ‘Power’ producer.

Will the world get to see Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson acting together soon? The Charlotte, North Carolina native publicly requested to work with the Hip-Hop mogul.

On October 2, 50 Cent shared a clip on his Instagram account from his Starz series Power. The video featured the G-Unit Films and Television founder alongside Power star Sinqua Walls (Shawn Stark).

“POWER. This scene was cold-blooded, I put a different energy in this one but I think Cassius Dawkins was harder [than] Kanan. What [do] you think?” wrote 50 in the caption.

50 Cent played Kanan Stark on Power and Power Book II: Ghost. The Queens, New York representative also portrayed Cassius Dawkins on the ABC legal drama For Life.

DaBaby saw 50 Cent’s Instagram post and jumped into the comment section. The Baby on Baby 2 album creator made it clear he wants to work with the executive producer for For Life and the Power franchise.

“I gotta play a role on the screen [with] you before it’s all over,” commented DaBaby. In 2021, 50 Cent essentially offered to mentor the “Suge” rapper by stating, “I’m a teach him all the mistakes I made, so he can be better than me. THIS IS HIP HOP!”

While breaking into the entertainment industry as a Platinum-selling Hip-Hop artist, 50 Cent went on to appear in movies such as Get Rich or Die Tryin’, All Things Fall Apart and Expend4bles. DaBaby has experience behind the camera. He has directed several music videos for himself and other acts.