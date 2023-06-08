50 Cent Appears In ‘Expend4bles’ Movie Trailer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the rapper-turned-actor in the new teaser video.

Lionsgate will release Expend4bles, the fourth installment in The Expendables film franchise, on September 22. Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson joined the action movie’s cast.

A trailer for Expend4bles arrived on May 7. The teaser featured 50 Cent appearing as his Easy Day character. The production also added Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture return as a group of elite mercenaries known as The Expendables. Scott Waugh directed Expend4bles which had a reported budget of over $100 million.

“It’s time for some new blood. Watch the official trailer for #Expend4bles – only in theaters 9/22,” tweeted 50 Cent on Wednesday afternoon. He also added, “Expendables 4 my new movie is no joke, if you like action your gonna love this.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s filmography includes appearances in other motion pictures such as Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and All Things Fall Apart. The NYC-bred entertainer also produces television series like Power Book II: Ghost and BMF.

The Expendables first hit theaters in 2010. The movie brought in $274 million at the global box office. 2012’s The Expendables 2 ($315 million) and 2014’s The Expendables 3 ($215 million) also crossed the $200 million mark internationally.