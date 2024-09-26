DaBaby Launches Mental Health Initiative “DaBaby Cares” Following Family Tragedy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Launched during Suicide Prevention Month, DaBaby Cares aims to “raise awareness and end the stigma around mental health.”

DaBaby has launched a new initiative to address mental health issues in honor of his late brother.

Launched during Suicide Prevention Month, DaBaby Cares aims to “raise awareness and end the stigma around mental health through the Glenn Johnson for Mental Health initiative.”

The rapper lost his brother, Glenn Johnson, to suicide in 2020 and is using his platform to launch a community resource hub providing vital mental health resources to young individuals.

In a statement on the website, DaBaby reflected on the tragic loss of his brother and explained the need for the program.

“On November 3rd, 2020 my brother Glenn Johnson committed suicide, leaving behind 3 beautiful daughters and an amazing son,” he wrote. “I believe that if more of the correct resources were in place to support mental health awareness and self love the world would see far less of these tragedies.”

DaBaby expressed his devotion to providing “the tools needed to combat mental health issues,” and “breaking the long going cycle of mental illness in minority communities & normalizing the conversation around mental health.”

Additionally, DaBaby Cares partnered with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas to produce a free “Mental Health 101 Toolkit” to provide valuable support to his fans across the globe.

“Join me in my journey to save lives one step at a time, while preventing families around the world from enduring the tragic pain of losing a loved one,” DaBaby wrote.