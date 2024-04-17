DaBaby Says “I Better Be” Big 3 With New Freestyle Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby is staking his claim in rap’s Big 3 after dropping a new LA Leakers freestyle amid weeks of explosive Hip-Hop competition.

On Tuesday (April 16) Power 106 dropped the Cleveland native’s latest freestyle with DaBaby floating over a pair of viral tracks. He paid tribute to Sexyy Red on her birthday, rapping over her latest hit “Get It Sexyy,” before switching to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That.”

K. Dot sparked a frenzy after dissing Drake and J. Cole on Future and Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping album We Don’t Trust You.

While Cole questioned who held the top spot out of the “Big Three” on “First Person Shooter,” Lamar’s “Like That” dismissed the notion of a top trio altogether.

“M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me,” he rapped.

However, DaBaby, who reached out to L.A. Leaker’s host Justin Credible at 6 A.M. to get on the show, feels his latest freestyle earns him a place among the best.

“Y’all done brought the demon out,” host Justin Credible exclaimed. “They talking ‘Big Three,’ there might be some openings in there.”

DaBaby responded, “Come on now, I better be one of the contenders,” before adding, “Easy kill. We do this s### once a week, you n##### make me mad. Believe that.”

Clips began circulating online, and DaBaby was soon trending as fans reacted to his new freestyle. Many referenced the backlash he faced after making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in 2021.

The controversy sparked a slump in streaming numbers and ticket sales, and DaBaby was dropped from concert lineups and lost deals and endorsements.

Fans Reacts To DaBaby’s New Freestyle

“DaBaby might be the first rapper to get thrown in a black hole and climb back out. They love ya then they hate ya then they love ya again lol,” one fan wrote.

“DaBaby a d####### but I’ll never lie and say the n#### can’t rap,” added another.

Check out some of the other reactions to DaBaby’s new freestyle below.

