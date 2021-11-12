DaBaby released his ‘Back On My Baby Jesus S### Again’ EP following months of controversy for making homophobic remarks.

DaBaby released a new project after dealing with backlash for months.

The Interscope Records artist dropped an EP titled Back On My Baby Jesus S### Again on Friday. The project is a sequel to his 2017 mixtape Back On My Baby Jesus S###.

DaBaby’s EP is his first project since My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), which came out in 2020. It’s also his first release since he sparked controversy by making homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said at the festival. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Back On My Baby Jesus S### Again is brief, clocking in with a runtime of 12 minutes. The six-track project features guest appearances by 21 Savage and Kodak Black.

DaBaby’s new EP arrives ahead of his Live Show Killa Tour, which begins on November 26. The controversial rapper has booked shows in 22 cities as part of a tour presented by Rolling Loud.

Stream DaBaby’s Back On My Baby Jesus S### Again below.