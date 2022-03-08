DaBaby Berates Lil Durk Affiliate Memo600 After Getting Dissed On Twitter

DaBaby responded to a Twitter insult posted by Lil Durk affiliate Memo600, who criticized the rapper for working with NBA YoungBoy.

DaBaby went on a social media tirade after being insulted by Lil Durk affiliate Memo600.

Memo600 took a shot at the Interscope Records artist in a Twitter post on Monday (March 7). The criticism stemmed from DaBaby recently dropping an album with NBA YoungBoy, who is beefing with Lil Durk.

“CANT BLAME DA BABY HE THOUGHT THAT MAN WAS GNE SAVE HIS CAREER,” Memo600 wrote.

DaBaby fired back in a lengthy response posted on Instagram. He lambasted Memo600 and explained why he’s not afraid to work with anyone.

“Y’all towel boy ass n##### funny as hell,” he wrote. “Y’all on da internet playing tryna run ya stripes up while y’all BIG DAWG in my DM waving the white flag.”

He added, “Y’all n##### must not be on da same page over there at OTF but check dis out , it ain’t a gang , city , N####, or neighborhood in da WORLD scary enough to make BABY pick & choose who to get money wit n####. I ain’t one uh nem ! You n##### don’t like it DO SUMN .”

DaBaby mentioned his respect for King Von but suggested some people are exploiting the late rapper’s name. He also defended his decision to collaborate with NBA YoungBoy.

“I played it cool cuz y’all n##### wanna make it bout y’all Patna & ion speak on the dead cuz I’m onnat frfr!” DaBaby wrote. “Every day I wake up ready to teach me a n#### like you. So Long Live em , @kingvonfrmdao GOT my respect, he stood on business no excuses , it was just another n#### there ready to stand on business too.”

He continued, “That’s how we living, that’s what GANGSTA is ain’t it ? But the rest of you hoe ass internet n##### tryna be cool off ya boy name … is some HOES !”

Read DaBaby’s entire message below.