DaBaby Gets ROASTED By Lil Nas X’s Dad Over Homophobic Rant

Lil Nas X’s dad had some strong words in defense of his son after DaBaby made some homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.

During his Rolling Loud Miami performance, the “ROCKSTAR” artist said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

He continued his rant and said, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The “Montero” artist’s pops took to social media to address the anti-gay comments. In his Instagram story, captured by @amadijuana, he said “Bruh sit down you had your time.”

lil nas X dad just posted this LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/29pG1sqP4k — futura free (@amadijuana) July 27, 2021

The image that Daddy X posted was of his son with DaBaby and played a song that the two artists made together called “Panini.”

The LGBTQ community has taken issue with DaBaby, calling for a boycott of his music.

DaBaby posted a video on his Instagram Live that said that his fans are both gay and straight, believing that if you weren’t at the show, you shouldn’t worry about what was said.

“I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, ’cause I’m a live performer,” he concluded. “I’m the best live performer.”