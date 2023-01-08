Damar Hamlin “All Smiles” During FaceTime Call With Meek Mill Days After On-Field Cardiac Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On Saturday (January 7), NFL Enthusiast tweeted a screenshot of Damar Hamlin on a FaceTime call with Meek Mill and Fanatics’ Executive Chairman Michael Rubin.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who nearly died on the field during Monday Night Football last week, is making significant strides in his recovery. On Saturday (January 7), NFL Enthusiast tweeted a screenshot of Hamlin on a FaceTime call with Meek Mill and Fanatics’ Executive Chairman Michael Rubin. All three had giant smiles on their faces as they celebrated Hamlin’s progress. The caption read: “Back Working Back Smiling!!!”

Damar Hamlin all smiles in new IG post! pic.twitter.com/hTLsJYbM64 — NFL Enthusiast (@NFLEnthusiast1) January 8, 2023

Damar Hamlin also tweeted from his own Instagram account and thanked everyone for the support that’s been pouring in since the harrowing incident. He wrote: “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were still in the first quarter when Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He stood up, took a step back and collapsed. Medics rushed onto the field and were able to re-start his heart, but he reportedly had to be resuscitated a second time. Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and placed on a ventilator in critical condition. It was later determined he’d suffered a cardiac arrest. By Wednesday (January 4), Hamlin was communicating by paper and wanted to know who won the game.

On Friday (January 6), Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed, and he was speaking to teammates and coaches by video. Of course, Hamlin’s progress has elated the rest of the Buffalo Bills.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins described the event as a “roller coaster” for the team, who was forced to watch their teammate receive CPR on the field and get whisked away from the stadium in an ambulance. But the promising turn of events has acted as “fuel” for the team.

“The excitement was beautiful, it was amazing,” Dawkins said of the call with Damar Hamlin. “It has given us so much energy, so much bright, high spirits—whatever you want to call it—it has given it to us to see that boy’s face.”