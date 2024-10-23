Dame Dash Reacts To Assault Allegations Against Kanye West

Dame Dash is sharing his thoughts on the allegations Kanye West drugged and assaulted a former employee.

Dame Dash is reacting to the allegations against Kanye West from a former employee who accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a studio session with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The music industry veteran weighed in on the former Roc-A-Fella signee during an interview on America Nu Network.

“No matter what, Kanye is my brother so I’m going to always hope that what’s said is not true,” he began. “If it is true, then, you know, I feel bad that the girl had to go through that. But as a person that’s been accused of sexual assault and went through a whole trial and got the press of the accusation, but didn’t get the press of when I won the case knowing it was b#######, you know, I would have questions.”

Dame Dash continued, “Something happened that she was uncomfortable with and then she went to work with him. So, I would wanna understand why that happened, you know? Right now, in this very moment, every day, there’s gonna be lawsuits, and you’re gonna have to filter through the b####### ones and you’re gonna have to see the ones that will really stand up in court.”

Kanye West Faces Lawsuit From Former Employee

In June, West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, sued the rapper for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, claiming she was owed $3 million in severance. However, earlier this month, Pisciotta filed an amendment to her lawsuit alleging Kane West drugged and assaulted her, stating that she hadn’t recalled what allegedly occurred until “much later.”

West’s lawyers previously dismissed Pisciotta’s allegations as “baseless.” They say she used her sexuality “to coerce employment and other material benefits,” and attempted to blackmail West when “her advances were rejected.”

Dame Dash concluded by saying that lawsuits are “part of the game,” and he’s always on the receiving end of them. He added, “It’s really important to know if you’re gonna be on TV, or be in the public eye, it is important to know the rules of what you could say and what you can’t. When they say that you have freedom of speech, it’s freedom of speech with guidelines.”

