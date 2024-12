During a conversation with American Nu Networks, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder addressed a recent lawsuit that accuses both Diddy and JAY-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV VMAs.

Dame Dash, JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1994. Needless to say, Dash’s relationship with JAY-Z stretches back decades. So it comes as no surprise he was recently asked about the serious allegations levied against The Blueprint rapper.

During a conversation with American Nu Networks, Dash addressed a recent lawsuit that accuses both Diddy and JAY-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’ve been looking at the news and a couple weeks ago I saw that the attorney had gotten sued for extortion, and I had saw the lawyers that were on the case,,” he began. “I saw that Alex Spiro or whatever his name is. I was like ‘Damn homie might be jammed up or be a part of that,’ but I didn’t think too much of it.'”

But then, JAY-Z issued a statement on Roc Nation’s Instagram account proclaiming his innocence and vowing to fight the allegations, something Dash didn’t expect.

“I was definitely surprised at the long statement,” he continued. “Because I’ve been to court with homeboy and he doesn’t say anything. He never responds. He let his lawyers speak. I know that it must bother him ‘cause he actually said something and the length of the statement.”

Dame Dash added that he’s trying to take a step back and truly analyze what’s going on. He also noted it made him think seriously about what being a celebrity means.

“I have nothing to do with it and I am trying to look at it objectively like everyone else is,” he continued. “For me, the stupid ass bots are going to be like, ‘Oh he’s talking about him.’ But the whole world is talking about him. Then it made me think about being famous and how dangerous that it. The same thing that happened with Puff as far as the way the algorithm is, to me, it’s worse. They’re scrutinizing everything from the last 20, 30 years […] I’m seeing Forbes flip.

“People can love you one day but they just really love to hate you so much more. That was a person that I was like, ‘He can’t do no wrong.’ For some reason, everything single thing I say is smart except when it comes to him. I’m smart about everything but that.”

At the end of the day, Dame Dash doesn’t wish any ill will on his former business partner, although he admitted he’s baffled by the fact people on TikTok have been predicting that JAY-Z would be dragged into it for the past six months. He also referred to Jaguar Wright, who’s been one of JAY-Z’s most outspoken critics, and comedian Katt Williams as “fortune tellers.”

“I have no idea what happened there,” he said. “I would prefer that no one got hurt to be honest. I didn’t think they would flip on him like that. It’s crazy. And them I’m like, ‘How does TikTok and all these people that they say sound crazy, like Katt Williams he said things would be exposed, so he’s rally looking like a fortune teller. And Jaguar and all that, why are the people that are looked like to be imbalanced and then they’re actually happening?”

Controversial attorney Tony Buzbee filed the bombshell allegations against the Roc Nation mogul on December 8. The lawsuit was initially filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant but was updated to include JAY-Z.

The complaint alleges Diddy and JAY-Z “drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.” The suit also claims a female celebrity “stood by and watched as [both men] took turns assaulting the minor.”

Diddy’s attorneys say the “barrage” of lawsuits is “designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Diddy].”

Diddy’s team added, “As his legal team has said before, Diddy has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Diddy never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Diddy remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his May 2025 trial.