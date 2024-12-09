Diddy’s Attorneys Slam New Lawsuit Naming JAY-Z As “Shameless Publicity Stunt” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lawyers for Sean Diddy” Combs spoke out against attorney Tony Buzbee after JAY-Z was implicated in an amended lawsuit.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has responded to reports of an amended lawsuit accusing JAY-Z of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside the Bad Boy Records boss.

“This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are,” Diddy’s attorneys told TMZ. “Shameless publicity stunts.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the bombshell allegations on Sunday (December 8). The lawsuit was initially filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant but was updated to include Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

The complaint alleges Diddy and JAY-Z “drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.” The suit also claims a female celebrity “stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor.”

JAY-Z has fiercely denied the allegations. Diddy’s attorneys say the “barrage” of lawsuits is “designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”

Diddy’s team added, “As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

JAY-Z Denies The Allegations

JAY-Z issued a statement categorically denying the allegations and responding to Buzbee directly.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” he wrote. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Meanwhile, Tony Buzbee posted a statement accusing JAY-Z of harassing him and his family.

“Regarding the JAY-Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm,” Buzbee stated. “He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is that my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim, and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me but has also tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite effect. She is emboldened, and I’m very proud of her resolve.”