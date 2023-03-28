Damson Idris Confirms Jay-Z Helped Secure His Green Card

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

British actor Damson Idris broke out in America as a star of the FX television series Snowfall. As the final season of the crime drama plays out, Idris had a conversation about drug dealer-turned-rap superstar Jay-Z.

Complex‘s Speedy Morman sat down with Damson Idris in Compton, California. Morman specifically asked the 31-year-old London native if Jay-Z served as a reference for him to get permanent residency in the United States.

“How could you possibly know that? Did I say that? He was. But did I say that?” responded Damson Idris. When Morman questioned if Jay-Z made the offer to help, Idris answered, “Hell no, he didn’t offer that up. I had to ask.”

The Brunel University London alumnus added, “[Jay-Z] has done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know… If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say thank you and keep it moving.”

In addition to assisting Damson Idris with his green card application, Jay-Z also backed other prominent celebrities. For example, the Brooklyn-raised billionaire reportedly hired an attorney to fight 21 Savage’s possible deportation back to the United Kingdom.

Young Money founder Lil Wayne has been very complimentary of Jay-Z for years. Wayne credits his “God Did” collaborator for paying off his $7.72 million tax debt. Plus, Jay and his Roc Nation company spearheaded the #FreeMeek campaign after then-incarcerated Meek Mill accused Philadelphia law enforcement and a Pennsylvania judge of corruption.

“I’ve never told him this, but he’s a huge idol of mine,” said Damson Idris about Jay-Z. “Thank you for that [green card] reference. I won’t tell you how it happened, because there are a couple more favors that I’m gonna need in the future.”