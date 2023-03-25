Jay-Z’s Net Worth Rises To $2.5 Billion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hov was the third highest-paid entertainer of 2022.

“Takes a nation of millions to hold us back, but when your boy reach a billion it’s a wrap. Roc Nation it takes a nation to stop,” rapped Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in his “A Millie (Freestyle)” in 2008. He eventually did reach billionaire status.

Jay-Z became Hip Hop culture’s first official billionaire in 2019. In fact, the Brooklyn-raised recording artist/mogul is now a billionaire two times over, according to his profile on Forbes.

The business magazine, which tracks the finances of public figures, lists Jay-Z’s current net worth at $2.5 billion. That total makes the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder the 2,076th richest person on the planet.

Jay-Z built his fortune through his music catalog, Rocawear clothing brand, Roc Nation entertainment company, Tidal streaming service, D’Usse cognac, Armand de Brignac champagne, Marcy Venture Partners firm, and other assets.

The 53-year-old businessman became a household name thanks to dropping classic studio albums such as 1996’s Reasonable Doubt, 1998’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, 2001’s The Blueprint, 2003’s The Black Album, and 2017’s 4:44.

Additionally, Jay-Z is the most-awarded Hip Hop act in the history of the Grammys with 24 wins. Plus, the emcee also known as Hov is partly responsible for introducing other superstars such as Kanye West, Rihanna, and J. Cole to the world.

Jay-Z wed fellow chart-topping musician Beyoncé Knowles in 2008. The R&B/Pop songstress reportedly has a net worth of around $450 million. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are regularly cited as one of the wealthiest self-made celebrity couples.