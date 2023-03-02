Rep. Robert Garcia Explains Praising Beyoncé On U.S. House Floor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Democratic politician calls Bey the “undisputed queen of Pop and R&B.”

Destiny’s Child member Beyoncé is one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. Apparently, even members of the United States House of Representatives are part of the BeyHive fanbase.

In celebration of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, California representative Robert Garcia honored Beyoncé on the floor of the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress. His speech went viral on social media.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she’s now and forever the moment,” said Congressman Garcia while standing next to the cover art for Homecoming: The Live Album. He went on to call Beyoncé the “undisputed queen of Pop and R&B.”

Garcia also talked about the first time he saw Destiny’s Child perform. The Democratic politician proclaimed, “It was life-changing for me and the way I experienced music. I became an instant fan then and have been a huge fan ever since.”

She’s an icon, a legend, and is now and forever the moment. Congratulations to @Beyonce on making Grammy history. pic.twitter.com/TV7SwGnlF3 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 1, 2023

Rep. Garcia Also Acknowledges Beyoncé For Supporting Marginalized Communities

TMZ caught up with Robert Garcia to get more details on why he chose to praise Beyoncé as part of a Black History Month and Women’s History Month commemoration in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“She’s a global superstar. In my opinion, she’s the Queen of Pop/R&B. Period. The best of all time. But she’s also an incredible activist and leader. She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for the LGBTQ+ community, being an openly gay person in Congress,” Garcia told the outlet.

The former mayor of Long Beach continued, “She’s always stood up for everybody, and I respect that immensely. I think there are a lot of us that want to recognize her body of work. Not just the Grammy wins, but the kind person that she is.”

Beyoncé made history last month when she became the most decorated act of all time at the Grammy Awards. The “Cuff It” hitmaker won four golden gramophones at the February 5 ceremony, giving the Houston native a total of 32 career Grammys.