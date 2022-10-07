Dan Patrick On Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: Rihanna Hasn’t Done Anything

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The sportscaster doesn’t seem too excited to see 9-time Grammy winner #Rihanna perform.

Last month, the NFL announced Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. While many fans of the music superstar rejoiced, Dan Patrick would have preferred another act to take the stage on February 12, 2023.

The Domenick Nati Show recently spoke to Dan Patrick about the upcoming mid-game concert. The former SportsCenter anchor had Country/Pop singer Taylor Swift as his first choice for a performer over Rihanna.

“I would’ve chosen Taylor Swift, but Taylor says that she’s gotta wait ’til she re-records all of her albums,” said Dan Patrick. “I would’ve been curious who she would’ve brought in.”

The radio personality continued, “Rihanna hasn’t done anything, really. Not that much. She’s more of a fashion icon now.” The 34-year-old billionaire founded the Fenty fashion house in 2017.

Rihanna Is One Of The Most Successful Recording Artists Of The Last 20 Years

Rihanna has 14 songs that have reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in the United States. That total puts her in fourth place on the all-time list of most Number Ones. The 9-time Grammy winner only trails The Beatles (20), Mariah Carey (19), and Elvis Presley (18).

In addition, each of Rihanna’s eight studio LPs earned at least Platinum certification from the RIAA. 2007’s Good Girl Gone Bad is 6x-Platinum. Her 2016 album, Anti, has charted on the Billboard 200 for over 300 weeks.

Roc Nation will produce the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The company’s founder, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, helped break Rihanna as a music star. Jay-Z shared his thoughts on his musical protégé serving as the Super Bowl LVII headliner.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” expressed Jay-Z.