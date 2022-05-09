Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock Joke About Being “Smacked” Onstage At Secret Comedy Show  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle was joined by Chris Rock for a surprise set where they joked about making headlines for being attacked onstage.

Dave Chappelle performed a secret gig in Los Angeles on Thursday (May 5), and immediately addressed being attacked during his set at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to a report, the comedian was a last-minute addition to The Comedy Store’s usual Crack ‘Em Up Thursdays. Although not included on the line-up of up-and-coming stand-up comedians, rumors of a surprise Dave Chappelle show began circulating.

A host of celebrity guests, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mos Def, and Kim Kardashian, were in the audience. In a further surprise, Chris Rock, who was famously slapped by Will Smith onstage at the 2022 Oscars, joined Dave Chappelle 10 minutes into his set.

The comedian told the crowd that while he didn’t look at his attacker, he grabbed the man by the hair. He recalled being embraced by his son, who told him, “Dad, I love you,” immediately after the attack.

Dave Chappelle thanked a group of people who reached out following the incident, including fellow comedian Louis C.K. “A lot of people love me, it turns out,” he said.

Chris Rock Joins Dave Chappelle Onstage

He also explained that the sight of Chris Rock in a sheriff’s hat was oddly reassuring. The comic joined Dave Chappelle onstage and remained there through the rest of the show. The pair joked about making headlines for being attacked mid-performance.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.” Rock fired back with, “I got smacked by the softest n#### that ever rapped.”

However, after entertaining the crowd with jokes about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial, among other current topics, the night ended on a somber note.

“I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died,” Chappelle said towards Diddy as his set was coming to a close. “I hate this city.” He then abruptly grabbed his pack of cigarettes and left the stage.

As reported by AllHipHop Isaiah Lee will not face felony charges for the attack.