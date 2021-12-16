Dave East Announces The Hoffa Album Card NFT

Hip Hop recording artist Dave East recently announced the release of an NFT series. The HOFFA Collection is inspired by the Harlemite’s Hoffa album with producer Harry Fraud.

Previously, Dave East presented college basketball cards as non-fungible tokens. He is now releasing The HOFFA Album Card as the final NFT in the collection.

A description of The HOFFA Album Card reads:

While the NFT perpetually rotates, “Questions”, a previously unreleased song recorded by East and Harry Fraud plays along with it. You can hear the first 30 seconds of the NFT song here, but in order to listen to the entire song, fans of East and Fraud have to buy the $20.00 NFT before 5:00 pm on December 19th. After that, the NFT will no longer be available to purchase outside of individuals who want to resell the NFT through a secondary market like Open Sea or a similar platform. As it stands today, East and Fraud have no plans on releasing the song in any other formats. The new song “Questions” will be delivered to fans on Tuesday, 12-21-21 at 5 pm est. MAC Media

Dave East and Harry Fraud dropped Hoffa on July 30. The 14-track project features G. Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, and other acts. Plus, Fabolous, Maino, Nelly, and Dapper Dan appeared as a cameo in the “Just Another Rapper” music video.

“Harry and I talked about finding new ways to engage and connect with our fans,” states Dave East. “With all the buzz around NFTs, we decided that this was a perfect opportunity for us to test out this market while creating a unique product, something special that is not available every day.”

The Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor continued, “At the same time, we made the NFT affordable at $20.00 so ALL of our fans have the opportunity to purchase it and consume music in a new way. A lot of people have heard of NFTs, but don’t know what they are, just that they are very expensive. That was me before I started this process.”