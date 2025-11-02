Dave Surpasses Taylor Swift With Vinyl Milestone, Makes UK Rap History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Dave dethroned Taylor Swift to top the UK Albums Chart, becoming the first British rapper with three No. 1 debuts and a vinyl sales record.

Dave knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the UK Albums Chart and became the first British rapper to debut three albums at No. 1, while also setting a vinyl sales record with his latest release, The Boy Who Played The Harp.

The 27-year-old South London artist has moved 15,500 vinyl units since the album dropped on October 25, making it the fastest-selling rap album on vinyl this century, according to the Official UK Charts Company.

That figure helped push his third studio album to the top spot, displacing Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl.”

The accomplishment also brought his previous records—2019’s Psychodrama and 2021’s We’re All Alone In This Together—back into the top 40, marking the first time a UK rap act has held three chart positions simultaneously.

The album, which blends biblical allegories with storytelling, has been widely described as Dave‘s most personal work to date.

Its title references the biblical King David, and the fourth track, “Chapter 16,” draws directly from the Book of Samuel, where David is anointed king. The 14-track project explores themes of faith, identity and self-awareness, while also reflecting on why his mother named him David.

Physical formats like vinyl are experiencing a resurgence, especially among Hip-Hop collectors. Dave’s success shows how physical media still holds weight in an increasingly digital music industry.

The Boy Who Played The Harp is available now on streaming platforms, vinyl and CD.