DC Young Fly’s Partner Jacky Oh’s Death: More Details Emerge

In a since-deleted social media post, Jacky Oh allegedly said she was going to Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover.”

DC Young Fly—longtime Wild ‘N Out cast member—is suffering an unimaginable tragedy. On May 31, his partner and mother of his three children, Jacky Oh, died in Miami following a cosmetic surgery. While no official cause of death has been confirmed, Local 10 News has provided a few additional details about the circumstances.

According to the outlet, Miami Fire Rescue responded to the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell hotel around 10 p.m. local time after getting a call about an unresponsive woman.

Crews rushed her to Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, where—despite attempts to resuscitate her—she was pronounced dead. Police and the medical examiner’s office are currently investigating, but the case is only in its preliminary stages.

DC Young Fly and Smith met in 2015 as cast members of Wild ‘N Out. She eventually left the popular show and created a lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection, while DC Young Fly remained. The comedian was reportedly filming new episodes of Wild ‘N Out in Atlanta when he got the news.

Wild ‘N Out issued a statement to its Facebook page, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”