DDG Catches Heat From Nicki Minaj Fans For Calling Cardi B His Favorite Female Rapper

Some of the Barbz are calling for Halle Bailey to dump the Michigan native.

Apparently, the highly-publicized problems between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B should prevent anyone from showing appreciation to the other. At least, that is how many of Minaj’s fans, known as the Barbz, reacted to a recent tweet by DDG.

The Hip Hop artist/YouTuber born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. took part in a Q&A on Twitter over the weekend. One of DDG’s followers asked him to name his favorite female rapper.

In response, the former Central Michigan University student simply tweeted, “Cardi B.” That answer caused a torrent of Barbz to jump into DDG’s mentions to slam him for picking Nicki Minaj’s longtime rival.

“You said this for clout,” wrote one Minaj fan under DDG’s tweet. Another user tagged DDG’s girlfriend, Halle Bailey, and demanded The Little Mermaid lead actress dump him for liking Cardi B.

Later another Twitter user asked DDG if he ever chooses sides in rap beef. The Epic Records signee responded, “No, that ain’t got nun to do [with] me. I just wanna make music.”

No, that ain’t got nun to do wit me. I just wanna make music #AskDDG https://t.co/dx49HEVLtc — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) October 2, 2022

#AskDDG took place on Twitter after DDG released his sophomore studio album It’s Not Me It’s You on Friday. That 12-track LP includes contributions by Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray.

DDG’s first album, Valedictorian, came out in November 2019. His OG Parker-hosted Die 4 Respect mixtape hit DSPs on March 19, 2021. Die 4 Respect peaked at #61 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The 2021 XXL Freshman Class member dropped his “If I Want You” music video in August. Halle Bailey starred in the clip which has amassed over 1.6 million views on YouTube since its premiere.