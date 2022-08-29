Halle Bailey Stars In DDG’s “If I Want You” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The celebrity couple shares the screen together.

Rising rapper Darryl “DDG” Granberry Jr. recently revealed his new music video for “If I Want You.” The visuals star the Pontiac, Michigan, native’s real-life girlfriend Halle Bailey.

“If I Want You” is a precursor to the forthcoming It’s Not Me, It’s You album. DDG previously released Valedictorian via Epic Records in 2019. The Die 4 Respect mixtape landed last year.

Singer/actress Halle Bailey plays DDG’s on-screen love interest in the “If I Want You” video. Since its premiere on YouTube, the clip has amassed more than 560,000 views on the platform.

DDG also dropped “Storyteller” in June. “Elon Musk” featuring Atlanta rapper Gunna hit DSPs in February. That song has collected more than 32 million streams on Spotify.

Previously, the Recording Industry Association of America awarded DDG’s “Moonwalking in Calabasas” with a Platinum plaque (1 million units). He also earned Gold certification (500,000 units) for “Arguments” in 2020.

DDG began growing an online fanbase through his content on YouTube. His Lil Yachty diss track “Big Boat” garnered a lot of attention in 2017. DDG’s debut EP, Take Me Serious, came out the following year. XXL then added the former Central Michigan University student to its 2021 Freshman Class cover.

Halle Bailey rose to prominence as one half of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe Bailey. The Beyoncé protégés released 2018’s The Kids Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour.

Chloe x Halle spent time as cast members on Freeform’s college-set sitcom Grown-ish. Plus, Halle Bailey took on the role of Princess Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. She will also portray Young Nettie in The Color Purple remake.

DDG and Halle Bailey reportedly began dating in late 2021. The couple has been seen attending industry events together, including the 2022 BET Awards. Back in January, DDG also uploaded a vacation video to his PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS channel on YouTube which featured cameos by Halle Bailey.