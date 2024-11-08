DDG Demands Fans Leave Halle Bailey Alone Amid Controversy Over Kai Cenat’s Stream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG said he’s got thick skin and can deal with cyberbullying but pleaded with fans to leave Halle Bailey alone.

DDG is speaking out in defense of the mother of his child, Halle Bailey, as social media users chime in on the singer’s reaction to their baby Halo appearing on Kai Cenat’s livestream earlier this week.

Bailey faced backlash after saying she was “extremely upset” that DDG took the baby on the stream, although she later admitted that she may have overreacted.

However, DDG is asking fans to “leave Halle alone,” acknowledging her struggles with postpartum depression. He addressed the situation on his YouTube channel, denying it was a publicity stunt to promote his upcoming single, insisting he just knows how to flip negative attention.

DDG said that although he can withstand the “cyberbullying” he’s endured for several years and has developed a thick skin, he cannot abide fans hating on Halle Bailey.

“I don’t care if people think she wrong or not,” he said. “She could be going through something mentally after having a kid that I can’t understand as a man. So when situations like this happen, I try to handle it with as much grace as possible.”

DDG expressed their desire to create a “safe, fun and memorable” childhood for Halo. He added, “I wouldn’t have him, if it wasn’t for Halle. And for that reason alone, I got unconditional love and respect for her that nobody can really change.”

After previously declaring she was “extremely upset” and deactivating her social media, Bailey ultimately conceded, “maybe i did overreact,” and acknowledged that their son is “always safe” with DDG. Bailey added that she hated finding out her son’s whereabouts along with the public. The Little Mermaid actress also thanked Kai Cent for his gifts to Halo.