DDG & Halle Bailey Celebrate Son Halo’s First Birthday With Lavish Ferrari Gift 

DDG and Halle Bailey first introduced their baby son Halo to the world in January last year, and now the little boy has turned one.

DDG and Halle Bailey have reunited to celebrate their little boy Halo, who just turned one, with a special celebration.

On Sunday (December 22), the rapper and YouTube personality shared a video of his lavish first birthday gift to Halo, a brand new red Ferrari.

“Look what I bought Halo for his 1st birthday!!!!!” DDG wrote on a video of him gifting the little boy the supercar.

Other footage from the little boy’s big day includes DDG and Halle Bailey walking Halo into the party, where the one-year-old seemed bewildered by a life-sized version of the beloved children’s character CoComelon.

Meanwhile, an emotional Bailey choked up and grew teary-eyed before singing “Happy Birthday” to Halo.

DDG recently revealed he wants to have more children with Halle Bailey in the next few years, despite their slit.

They parted ways in October, with DDG revealing the separation was mutual. Nonetheless, he expressed his desire for a larger family last month.

“I do want to have another kid,” he said. “But I will say this — I don’t want to have another kid too far away. Like, I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1. I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

DDG went on to say he doesn’t want “baby mamas,” and admitted he was not over Halle Bailey.

“No, I’m not dating,” he explained. “I haven’t ‘moved on,’ whatever that means in y’all’s sense. I’m just really focused on work — that’s what I be trying to explain to y’all. This week, I done linked with three girls — for work purposes — and I go on TikTok and I see y’all making edits like I’m dating this girl. Y’all don’t even know. I’m just working.”