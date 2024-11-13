DDG Denies He Moved On, Wants More Children With Halle Bailey 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG denied dating rumors, admitting he hasn’t moved on from Halle Bailey and hopes they can have more children.

DDG hasn’t moved on from his ex-partner, Halle Bailey, and hopes they can have more children in the next four years.

The rapper and content creator split from the R&B singer last month, revealing they mutually agreed to “separate ways.”

The former couple, who welcomed son Halo last December, have been under the spotlight since separating with a recent co-parenting drama going viral.

However, while DDG wants to have a sibling for Halo in the next few years, he doesn’t want to procreate with multiple women and hopes he and Halle Bailey can have another child.

He opened up about his desire to grow his family during a recent vlog on his YouTube channel.

“I do want to have another kid,” he admitted. “But I will say this — I don’t want to have another kid too far away. Like, I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1. I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

DDG explained that he and his brother are only four years apart and share a close bond, while it’s different with his sister, who is six years younger than him. He said if he doesn’t have another child “within the next 4 years,” he likely won’t have any more at all.

DDG also ruled out having kids with anyone other than The Little Mermaid actor.

“One thing that I do not want to do is have ‘baby mamas,’” he continued. “If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people.”

DDG Denies Dating “Baddies” Star

DDG also addressed recent rumors he was dating Baddies star Ahna Mac after they filmed a music video, insisting he wasn’t over Halle Bailey.

“No, I’m not dating,” he explained. “I haven’t ‘moved on,’ whatever that means in y’all’s sense. I’m just really focused on work — that’s what I be trying to explain to y’all. This week, I done linked with three girls — for work purposes — and I go on TikTok and I see y’all making edits like I’m dating this girl. Y’all don’t even know. I’m just working.”