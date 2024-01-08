DDG Parenting Update: Compares Changing Diapers To Playing Video Games, Calls Halle Bailey “A Great Mother” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG gushed over Halle Bailey and their newborn son Halo and revealed he was in the delivery room during labor.

DDG is sharing some insight on life as a new father after his recent revelation that he and his girlfriend, Halle Bailey, welcomed a son they named Halo.

The rapper and YouTuber shared a vlog titled “I’m A Dad Now,” gushing over his little boy and his partner. According to DDG, The Color Purple actress has taken to motherhood like a duck to water.

“I wouldn’t have chose no other person in the world to have a child with,” DDG said of Halle Bailey. “We learning. She’s a great mother. It’s crazy, she’s amazing.”

He called the new dad experience “very very fun,” and revealed that despite his initial apprehension, he witnessed his son’s birth, giving him a “newfound respect for women.”

“I watched the whole thing,” he explained, alongside footage of DDG in the delivery room during labor. “I was honestly scared cuz, I was like “Man, I don’t really wanna see this.’”

He also said that he doesn’t “plan on having a million kids,” but wants “maybe one or two more.”

Elsewhere in the video, DDG revealed he was “most scared” at the prospect of changing diapers. However, now he’s had some practice, he feels “like a professional already,” and likened the process to gaming.

“He peed on me three times already and I don’t even be mad. It be cool,” he shared. “I change his diaper and it’s fun. It’s like a video game at this point.”

DDG And Halle Bailey Plan To Keep Baby Halo’s Face Private

DDG also stated that neither he nor Halle Bailey plans to share photos their son’s face with the world.

“It’s just too priceless,” he explained, adding that the little boy is “beautiful,” a blend of “the best features” of both parents, and most importantly, healthy.

“That’s all that really matters, that he healthy and able to live a great life stress free,” DDG said.

The couple also shared throwback footage of Halle’s growing belly after denying the persistent pregnancy rumors for months. Check out the sweet video below.