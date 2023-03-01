De La Soul To Celebrate Life & Legacy Of Trugoy With “The DA.I.S.Y. Experience” Tribute Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

De La Soul will “celebrate the life & legacy of Dave and the release of our catalog,” on streaming platforms with a special concert in NYC.

De La Soul will pay tribute to the late Trugoy The Dove with a special concert in his honor in New York City this week at the iconic Webster Hall.

“The DA.I.S.Y. Experience,” will take place just one day before the group’s first six albums—including 1989’s groundbreaking debut 3 Feet High & Rising—will be available on streaming for the first time.

The concert will honor the life, legacy, and music of Trugoy The Dove while celebrating the group’s music landing on DSPs.

“We are coming together to celebrate the life & legacy of Dave and the release of our catalog with a very special DA.I.S.Y. Experience in New York City this Thursday, March 2nd,” De La Soul announced on Instagram.

While tickets are free, fans must RSVP for a chance to secure a seat. According to a press release, there are 333 available, a nod to the group’s “The Magic Number.” However, for fans not lucky enough to secure a ticket, “The DA.I.S.Y. Experience” will be live-streamed via Maseo’s Twitch channel starting at 8 P.M. EST.

Additionally Amazon Music’s Twitch channel will feature “a series of interviews with friends of De La Soul and special guests.” The show will be hosted by Rob Markman and Free Marie starting at 10:30 P.M. EST.

Dave “Trugoy” Jolicoeur died at aged 54 on February 12. Maseo reflected on the loss of “the heart of our group,” in a series of Instagram tributes to “Big Brother Dave,” in the weeks following his death. Last week, Posdnous broke his silence over the tragedy with a heartfelt tribute post. Read it below.