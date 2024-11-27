Deb Antney Claims She Was Once Offered $5M To Ditch Nicki Minaj 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deb Antney is reflecting on her past experiences managing Nicki Minaj, revealing she was once offered millions to dump the NYC rapper.

Deb Antney is reflecting on her past experiences managing Nicki Minaj, revealing she was once offered millions to dump the NYC rapper.

During a recent interview, the longtime music executive referenced Minaj while expressing her belief that money isn’t everything.

“They offered me $5 million to get away from Nicki,” she revealed. “And I needed that $5 million. But you can’t pay me enough. You can’t do that to me. I ain’t never got to speak to her again in life, but that’s my child.”

She continued, referencing their recent spat over Antney’s admission that she once tried to broker peace between Minaj and Lil Kim.

“It doesn’t matter,” Antney explained. “She can talk about me, she can say whatever she wanna say, she can do whatever she wanna do. People were so shocked to see me; they didn’t want me on that tour with her.”

Delving deeper into their bond, Antney admitted that while Minaj can “get away with murder with me,” she holds her tongue when speaking to the rapper.

“It’s things that I can’t do with her,” she added. “It’s like I can’t even say or knock her down the way I’d want to knock her down, or say what I want to say to her, because she’s so fragile to me.”

Check out the interview below. Deb Antney begins talking about Nicki Minaj around the 58:00 minute mark.

Deb Antney Believes Latto Needed Taking Under The Wing

Antney managed Minaj in the early days of her career and wishes some of the current new crop of female rappers had better mentors.

“There’s a couple of women that’s in this game right now that I love to snatch right up under my wing,” she stated. “Because I feel like they don’t have f###### teams. And they would be so g##### big.”

When the host suggested Nicki Minaj’s rival, Latto, Deb Antney agreed.

“It p##### me off with these older rappers that didn’t take that little girl up under their wing,” Antey said. “I just knew she was it for Atlanta. She was gone take this s### by storm and she was out of here.”

Meanwhile, check out Deb Antney’s recent interview with AllHipHop here.