Def Jam Reportedly Paid DMX’s Funeral Costs

Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021. Hip Hop fans around the world mourned the legendary emcee and streamed his music in big numbers.

According to TMZ, DMX’s longtime record label paid for the rapper’s funeral service. The entertainment news outlet is reporting Def Jam Recordings covered the $35,000 bill from Brooks Memorial Home Inc.

A public “Celebration of Life’ for DMX streamed live from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24. A private service at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center was also held for Simmons’ family and friends.

DMX’s posthumous studio LP, Exodus, dropped on May 28 via Def Jam after the Yonkers native re-signed to the company in 2019. The project debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart. Exodus is the eighth Top 10 album in DMX’s catalog.

The first five DMX albums, including the 1998 efforts It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, came out on Def Jam. All of those releases peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200.

2006’s Year of the Dog… Again was put out through Columbia. 2012’s Undisputed came out on Seven Arts Entertainment. The former album topped-off at #2. Undisputed peaked at #19.

Kanye West supposedly raised over $1 million for DMX’s family by selling $200 Balenciaga memorial shirts. West was also cited as someone who helped come up with the stage design for the Barclays Center memorial along with visual artist Akeem Smith.

DMX gave what was described as his final interview for the TV One docuseries Uncensored. He told the program, “I’m gonna look back on my life before I go and thank God for every moment.”