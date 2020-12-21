DeMarcus Cousins Teases New Drake & Lil Baby Collaboration

(AllHipHop News)
“Yes Indeed” can be considered Lil Baby’s first breakout mainstream hit. The song, which features music superstar Drake, climbed all the way to #6 on the Hot 100 chart and earned a 6x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA.
It appears Baby and Drizzy could be reuniting for another collaboration. Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins caused a stir online over the weekend when he teased a new record from the QC hitmaker and the OVO boss was possibly on the way.
“This track from Baby and Drake. It’s over…,” tweeted Cousins on Saturday night. That post garnered more than 6,800 likes as well as over 90 replies. Many Twitter users began asking the NBA player to leak the alleged record.
This track from baby and drake 🤦🏿♂️it’s over …
— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 20, 2020
Previously, Drake showed up on “Never Recover” off Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder collaborative project in 2018. Since that time, Lil Baby has become one of the hottest Hip Hop acts on the planet, earning a spot on Forbes magazine’s coveted 30 Under 30 list.
Lil Baby’s My Turn spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and the LP is listed as the best-selling album of 2020 with over 2.5 million units sold to date. The Atlanta-bred rapper recently released two new songs – “Errbody” and “On Me.”
Last month, Baby claimed he was not recording any more features as he moves into “album mode.” Drake is currently working on his own body of work which is tentatively titled Certified Lover Boy.