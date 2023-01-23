Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Talks Not Wanting To Be Like His Father Big Meech

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rising actor reflects on his dad’s upbringing in Detroit.

Starz’s BMF crime drama returned to the cable network for a second season in 2023. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. portrays his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, in the television series.

BMF stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory), and Myles Truitt (B-Mickie) graced the cover of iONE Digital’s Cassius. The lifestyle site also interviewed the three actors about the show and more.

In particular, Lil Meech spoke about the differences between his upbringing and his father’s. Big Meech helped found the interstate drug trafficking and money laundering organization, Black Mafia Family.

“I’ve always looked up to my dad,” said Lil Meech, “But I didn’t want to be him. I didn’t want to do what he had to do. My dad did what [he] did because of how he grew up in Detroit.”

Lil Meech added, “[Big Meech] couldn’t just go to school, get a good job, and take care of his family. I grew up differently. I grew up looking up to my dad, but in a different way. Like, I wanted to make a way for myself, like he did… but my own legacy.”

Ultimately, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. BMF tells the story of how the Flenory brothers started the Black Mafia Family in the late 1980s.

Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is one of the executive producers for BMF. The program’s cast also includes Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, Leslie Jones, Lil Zane, Mo’Nique, and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.