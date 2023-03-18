Dennis Rodman Claims Travis Scott Copied Former NBA Star’s Shoe

Dennis Rodman accused Travis Scott of copying the style of The Worm’s sneakers.
Rodman demanded credit after seeing the backward Nike swoosh on Scott’s mocha Air Jordans at a convention. The former NBA star reminded sneakerheads about the swoosh on his Air Darwin shoes, which he wore more than 25 years ago.
“Travis Scott has copied my shoe,” Rodman told Got Sole. “I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls. C’mon, Travis. Give me some credit. You copied my s###! This ain’t new. This ain’t new, brother.”
Rodman called out Scott a few weeks after the rapper allegedly caused chaos at a New York nightclub. A 52-year-old sound engineer claimed the Epic Records artist attacked him in the club Nebula.
The club’s managing partner and the event’s talent booker downplayed the allegations. Scott’s lawyer suggested the allegations were overblown.
“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said.
Scott is expected to drop a new album later this year. The project will be his first solo album since 2018’s Astroworld.