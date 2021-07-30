Dess Dior Shares Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis Following Rolling Loud Performance

Dess Dior shared an update to explain her symptoms after falling ill and catching COVID-19 following her performance at Rolling Loud in Miami last weekend.

Rapper Dess Dior shared an update on her health after she tested positive for COVID-19, just days after performing at the Rolling Loud festival.

The 22-year-old, real name Destiny Bailey, was among the artists performing at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as part of the three-day event.

She broke the news to her fans on Twitter when she revealed: “I’m sick af in soooooo much pain rn.”

Dior, who had performed on Saturday, later added: “I don’t think I have COVID but ima get tested to be safe.”

On Monday, Dior returned to Twitter to share she was positive and warned everyone who had come in contact with her to get tested.

It’s unclear whether or not Dior had been vaccinated before her Rolling Loud performance, and if she had been required to take a COVID test before taking to the stage.

Today (July 29) Dess shared another update with her fans on her condition.

“I got pressure on my eyes a little bit, not as bad as it was. I’m not nauseous like I was,” Dess Dior shared. “I couldn’t hold down anything. I’m starting to eat a little more. I did lose my taste. But it could be worse and the best part about it is, I’m not dying…I’m not on my deathbed so thank you guys for your prayers, thank you for the remedies, but I will be fine. I can’t wait until this is over, hopefully, it’s over soon.”