Desus Nice & Jason Whitlock Clash Over Bodega Boys Breakup

The two media personalities exchange words over TV ratings.

The rumors are true. Longtime entertainment partners Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez have parted ways.

Showtime’s Desus & Mero late-night talk show starring Baker and Martinez is officially over. Apparently, the Bodega Boys podcast will no longer present new episodes either.

“Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam,” read a tweet from the verified Desus & Mero Twitter account.

Desus Nice also confirmed the news by posting, “Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. Proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…”

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

Many social media users reacted to the Desus & Mero program coming to an end. For example, conservative podcaster Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts on the trending topic.

“Show averaged about 50K viewers throughout its 4-year run. Never rated. It’s comical to see people acting like this was a successful show. These guys were the Katie Nolan of comedy,” tweeted Whitlock.

Nice quickly fired back at the Blaze Media contributor. The Bronx native quote-tweeted Jason Whitlock and added, “You would be the expert on flop shows.” His response collected over 10,000 likes on the platform as compared to Whitlock’s 370 likes.

The Showtime network aired Desus & Mero for four seasons beginning in 2019. Prior to that, The Kid Mero and Desus Nice co-hosted a show of the same name on Viceland. Complex TV’s Desus vs. Mero web series ran for forty-six episodes in 2014.

You would be the expert on flop shows https://t.co/DrWSW2bfau — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 19, 2022